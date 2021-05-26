Marvel's Voices: Pride highlights queer couples Nico Minoru & Karolina Dean and Prodigy & Speed

Marvel Comics celebrates LGBTQIA+ characters and creators with June 23's Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, and now we have our first look at two stories inside the anthology.

The first is a page reuniting Kris Anka with the Runaways, written by Mariko Tamaki and colored by Tamra Bonvillain. This page is part of a story focusing on the Runaways' power couple of Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean.

And keeping with the teen hero theme, the Young Avengers' Prodigy and Speed grab a slice along New York City's St. Marks Place in a story by former Young Avengers writer Kieron Gillen, along with artist Jen Hickman and colorist Brittany Peer.

Check them out here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jen Hickman/Brittany Peer (Marvel Comics)) Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Kris Anka/Tamra Bonvillain (Marvel Comics))

"Since 1992's revolutionary Alpha Flight #106 proudly confirmed Northstar's sexuality, Marvel has represented LGBTQ+ identities with a wide array of characters and stories," continues Marvel's announcement of Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. "Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will continue this legacy with thrilling adventures starring Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more."

And in what is perhaps the marque story of the anthology, Young Avengers creators Allen Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung are reuniting to tell their first story of Wiccan and Hulkling since their marriage.

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 is also coming out with a bevy of variant covers. In addition to a primary cover (and a variant) by Luciano Vecchio, there are variants by Ernanda Souza, Jeffrey Veregge, Kris Anka, Olivier Coipel, Paulina Ganucheau, Russell Dauterman, and four by Phil Jimenez. There's also a pride flag variant.

Here's a gallery of the released Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 covers so far:

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 covers Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 goes on sale on June 23.

