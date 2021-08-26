A new Maneater: Truth Quest trailer has just premiered as part of the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, showcasing the murky world of conspiracy theories that we'll be munching through.

Narrated by the returning Trip Westhaven (voiced by Rick & Morty star Chris Parnell), he promises to blow the story wide open when it comes to this so-called real life we're living, and expose the fact that it's actually "a delusion of a shadowy cabal of extraterrestrial elites".

As you can imagine, this is where the titular Maneater comes in, helping to take on the threat of our alien overlords by doing what it does best. Chomping through everything in sight. Oh, and now, you'll also have a laser to fire from the shark, just in case its teeth weren't powerful for you. It's glorious nonsense, and we can't wait to head back to the waters to dispense some aquatic justice.

We're also big fans of Maneater at GamesRadar+, with managing editor Rachel Weber writing in her four-star review: "When you're not filling the water with blood or launching an innocent human into the air with a flick of your tail, the waters are a pretty playground, and there's always mischief to be made in the resorts, water parks, and marinas."

Maneater: Truth Quest is set to open your eyes to what's really going on from August 31 on PS5, PS4. Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can prepare to tackle this version of The Shark X-Files by picking up Maneater on Steam.

