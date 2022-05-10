Lost in Play is a charming point-and-click that looks straight out of a Cartoon Network show

2010s cartoons like Gravity Falls, Over the Garden Wall, and Hilda were just some of the developer's inspirations

Upcoming indie Lost in Play looks like a Cartoon Network spin-off game but in a really good way. 

The point-and-click adventure game is currently in development at Israel-based studio Happy Juice Games and is due to release on PC and Nintendo Switch in 'Summer 2022', so we really won’t have to wait long to soak in the Saturday morning cartoon nostalgia. 

According to the Lost in Play Steam page, players will go on a feel-good adventure with siblings Toto and Gal as they explore dreamscapes and befriend magical creatures along the way. 

The game is also full of puzzles to solve and minigames to play, all of which maintain the endearing cartoony art style that was apparently inspired by the likes of Disney’s Gravity Falls, Cartoon Network’s Over the Garden Wall, and Netflix’s Hilda. 

The developers apparently also decided to go for a universal approach, opting for no text or dialogue throughout the sibling’s adventure. Instead, everything is communicated optically in an endearing universal way with gestures and visuals to tell the pair's story.

From the trailer alone, it’s easy to be charmed by Lost in Play's characters from frog people in hats, giant rideable beetles, little goblins, and more. If this wasn’t enough to pull you in, players will also get the chance to engage with these colorful characters in unique situations like challenging a pirate seagull to a game of clicking crabs, serving magical tea to a royal toad, and collecting pieces to build a flying machine. 

If you want to keep up to date with all things Lost in Play, be sure to follow the developer’s Twitter account as well as show your interest by wishlisting the game on Steam. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on this enchanting indie, you can actually play a demo of Lost in Play right now also on Steam. 

