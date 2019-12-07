Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC now-deleted release trailer confirms the return of Final Fantasy characters

Square Enix released, then promptly deleted, a trailer confirming a January release for Kingdom Heart 3 's big DLC pack, Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind. From the looks of it, Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind will release on January 3 for PS4 and January 5 for Xbox One.

The trailer also laid out some key plot points, which were of course snapped up long before Square Enix managed to erase the evidence. Chiefly among them are returns from multiple Final Fantasy characters; including Leon, Yuffie, and Aerith; and a playable Kairi.

(Image credit: Square Enix (Twitter: BSK Resident Evil 3))

"Re Mind – the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts 3. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined," reads the official description from the YouTube trailer.

The conspicuous absence of major Final Fantasy characters was a common complaint from fans upon Kingdom Hearts 3's release, although reviews were mostly positive. It seems Square Enix is listening to its community, as the Re Mind DLC pack is looking to be a real crowd-pleaser. Not only are multiple Final Characters making appearances, but Kairi will be playable for the first time in Kingdom Hearts history.

We also know from recent reporting that the Re Mind DLC will include more than just new story content, such as a photo mode, slideshow mode, fast pass mode, and, curiously, "black code". We'll be keeping an eye out for further details as approach launch day.

