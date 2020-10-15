Join the fight against sequels in this preview of A Dark Interlude, a sequel to Fearscape

Are you tired of sequels, spin-offs, remakes, and adaptations? So is Henry Henry, the narrator of the 2018 cult hit series Fearscape. But whether he likes it or not, Fearscape is returning with a follow-up (don't call it a sequel) called A Dark Interlude.

"In A Dark Interlude, we follow Henry Henry, The Muse, The Hero With a Thousand Faces, and a bevy of supernatural beings as they try to help humanity escape this 'sequel crisis' before it destroys not only our world, but the supernatural world beyond it, too," reads the solicitation for the first issue from Vault Comics.

Check out this eight-page preview of A Dark Interlude #1 from writer Ryan O'Sullivan, artist Andrea Mutti, colorist Vladimir Popov, and letterer Deron Bennet:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) A Dark Interlude #1 preview Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

A satiric mixture of Sandman and Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, A Dark Interlude (and Fearscape before it) is a meta take on dark fantasy stories and pushes the boundaries of what you expect comic books to be.

In a bit of meta marketing, the fictional narrator Henry Henry took over Vault Comics' Twitter account back on October 13, snidely complaining about things while marketing this book and others from the publisher.

Here is a gallery of A Dark Interlude #1's main cover by Ariela Kristantina, along with variants by Tim Daniel/Nathan Gooden and Rebekah Isaacs:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vault Comics) A Dark Interlude #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

A Dark Interlude #1 (of 5) goes on sale November 18. A collected edition of the original series, Fearscape, is available now.

This will be available simultaneously in print as well as digital. Check out our rundown of the best comics readers for Android and IOS devices.