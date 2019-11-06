Doom and Wolfenstein 3D creator John Romero says he has a "design" for a new FPS

John Romero, responsible for genre-defining classics Doom and Wolfenstein 3D, says he's come up with a "design" for a first-person shooter in the vane of Doom and Quake. The veteran game designer revealed the news in a recent AMA on Reddit, where Romero also expressed his satisfaction with the 2016 Doom reboot.

Answering a two-pronged question about his thoughts on the new Doom and whether he'd consider making a new Quake-inspired FPS, Romero responded in the affirmative to both questions. "I really like the new DOOM 2016 and from what I can see of Eternal, it’s going to be a winner as well. And, yes, I do have a design for an FPS in the style of DOOM/Quake."

Sadly, he didn't speak further on the potential project, instead focusing on Empire of Sin, a real-time simulation RPG by Romero Games expected to release in 2020's second quarter. So we don't know what it is, but we know a few things it isn't.

It won't be a remake of Daikatana, which Romero says lacks "viability" when asked in a separate question about his infamous 2000 shooter. It also won't be a new Doom or Quake game, as both franchises are still being developed by id Software.



Instead, it sounds like Romero is referencing Blackroom, a project by Romero and id Software co-founder Adrian Carmack whose Kickstarter described it as a "visceral, varied and violent shooter that harkens back to classic FPS play." Unfortunately, Blackroom's Kickstarter funding was canceled and Romero said in the AMA that "there's no new information to release." Still, it's possible the project could be picked up again in the future.

Romero says it isn't unusual to juggle multiple ideas for games at once. "At any given time, a working game developer has probably 10 different ideas for games floating around in various stages of progress. I’m no different than any other game developer. I can say that I certainly appreciate the support for it," he said on Blackroom.