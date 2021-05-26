James Gunn's The Suicide Squad returns to its comic book roots

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie comes out July 30 in the UK and August 6 in the US, just as its starring characters return to the comic books that inspired the film throughout the month of August.

DC has announced 13 themed variants for the month of August 2021 surrounding The Suicide Squad, with artists such as John K. Snyder, Steve Lieber, Jonboy Meyers, and more. This was announced as part of DC's August 2021 schedule.

Here's a list of the 13 The Suicide Squad movie variant covers, with the issues they're attached to, who's drawing each one, and when they're scheduled to go on sale:

Batman #111 by Lucio Parrillo (August 3)

(August 3) Suicide Squad #6 by Jorge Molina (August 3)

(August 3) Green Lantern #5 by Felipe Massafera (August 3)

(August 3) The Joker #6 by Jonboy Meyers (August 10)

(August 10) Wonder Woman #777 by Will Murai (August 10)

(August 10) Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 by Sami Basri (August 10)

(August 10) Infinite Frontier #4 by John K. Snyder III (August 10)

(August 10) Future State: Gotham #4 by Dima Ivanov (August 10)

(August 10) Blue Gold #2 by Jason Howard (August 17)

(August 17) Catwoman #34 by Steve Lieber (August 17)

(August 17) The Flash #773 by Alan Quah (August 17)

(August 17) Harley Quinn #6 by Riccardo Federici (August 24)

(August 24) Infinite Frontier #5 by John K. Snyder III (August 24)

Here are 11 of the 13 The Suicide Squad movie variant covers by DC:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC) The Suicide Squad movie variant covers Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: DC) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: DC)

In addition to these 13 The Suicide Squad movie variant covers, DC has several other comics planned to coincide with the movie including the ongoing Suicide Squad series, the adults-only Suicide Squad: Get Joker limited series, and new collections of classic Task Force X material under the name Suicide Squad: Case Files.

Who is your favorite Suicide Squad member? Check out our list of the best Suicide Squad members of all time.