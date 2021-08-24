Hulk #1 pits the 'Smastronaut' against the Iron Man Hulkbuster

Donny Cates is trading in one Marvel monster (Venom) for another in the upcoming Hulk series with artist Ryan Ottley. Spinning out of the recent Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk giveaway special, their Hulk run follows him as he leaves Earth (and hopefully his troubles and persecution) behind to be, and we quote, a "Smashtronaut."

Here's an unlettered preview of Hulk #1:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Hulk #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is," Cates said when his Hulk run was announced. "Haha... oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You're about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry... and guess what? Well... pretty sure you're gonna like us a lot when we're angry."

The Hulk plays into Cates' penchant for his self-described "emo shit" combined with rampant destruction, as well as Ottley's cartooning ability and his passion for brutal but intricate detail as exemplified by his run on Invincible. They will be joined by colorist Frank Martin, letterer Cory Petit, and editors Wil Moss and Kat Gregorowicz.

Cates' passion for the Hulk is well-documented, and he's often talked online and at conventions for the last few years about having a unique pitch for the character, waiting for the right time to pitch it to Marvel. With Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's hit Immortal Hulk run ending in just a few months, now seems to be that time.

In addition to the Hulk #1 primary cover by Ottley and Martin, there will be variants from Simone Bianchi, Arthur Adams, Peak Momoko, Dan Jurgens, Herb Trimpe (a 'hidden gem' variant), Joe Bennett (an 'Infinity Saga Phase 1' variant), and both a purple and blank variant. Check out the Hulk #1 covers released so far here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Hulk #1 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hulk #1 goes on sale on November 3.