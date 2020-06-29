Hughie gets the pitch from Reverend Dandy in The Boys: Dear Becky #2 preview

It's been 12 years since the events of the original The Boys comic book series, and in that time much has changed. In this week's The Boys: Dear Becky #2, Hughie is visiting the graves of his late parents to reflect the past.

Dynamite Entertainment has shared a seven-page preview of this week's issue, with the hero at the gravesite when he's interrupted by the local reverend, who has come to share 'the good word' as it were, with a bit of modern marketing lingo.

"As Hughie’s discoveries take him down a highly dangerous rabbit hole, what he learns about the good old days reveals a strangely conflicted Butcher — at the worst possible time, as the Boys investigate a particularly insidious supe threat," reads the publisher's description for the event.

As writer/co-creator Garth Ennis told Newsarama recently about this prequel/sequel, The Boys: Dear Becky follows Hughie as he "struggles with the trauma of his time with the Boys while trying to get his sh** together to marry Annie.

"He’s been sent a document which details Butcher’s time with the Boys in their first incarnation- around 1999/2000, when they were led by Greg Mallory," Ennis continued. "And in those sequences, Butcher is himself remembering his time with his wife Becky, back in the mid-'80s."

For those who come to the original The Boys comics from the Amazon TV series, be prepared for a few spoilers. If you're okay with that, this is prime material to read ahead of the upcoming second season which debuts September 4.

The Boys: Dear Becky #2 is due out July 1. Check out this seven-page preview: