Aardman animator brings the Irish myth of Cú Chulainn to comics

The classic Irish myth of the Hound of Ulster is being adapted and modernized in the new original graphic novel Hound. The story mixes magic, violence, and a heaping dose of comedy and irony - all set on spectacular Irish landscapes drawn by Paul J. Bolger, a film animator and storyboard artist who's worked on everything from Shaun the Sheep and Loving Vincent to the live-action/animation hybrid Cool World.
Hound is drawn and co-written by Bolger, alongside Barry Devlin, who wrote the film A Man of No Importance and the documentary U2: Making of Rattle & Hum. Dee Cunniffe is onboard as the colorist.
Set in 50 BCE, Hound follows Setanta, the young ward of the war goddess Morrigan. Originally pressed into service to stir wars after a long period of peace in Ireland, Setanta at first does that by killing the demon-hound of Cullan, which earns him the name Cú Cullan - the Hound of Cullan. But as he grows older, Cú Cullan realizes the immense power he has (and darkness) and decides to lay it all down to become a farmer. Enflamed by this rebellious act, Morrigan begins a full-on invasion of Ireland which Cú Cullan is the only one able to lead a resistance against.
"Hound is a stunning example of comics storytelling being used to reinvigorate ancient legends for a modern audience," says writer/director Tom Moore in the announcement, who did similarly with his hit film the Secret of the Kells.
Hound goes on sale on March 9, 2022.
