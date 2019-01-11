Hitman: Absolution silent assassin rank guide - how to stealthily eliminate all of your targets

Thanks to the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection bringing a 4K update to some of Agent 47's previous outings, it's now possible to revisit Hitman: Absolution with all the current gen refinements offered by PS4 and Xbox One. Absolution was a divisive release for fans, with some feeling the missions had become more linear and the game had lost the open world opportunities for creative assassinations. However, one thing Hitman: Absolution definitely does have in common with its predecessors is the much-coveted Silent Assassin rank, awarded for constructing the perfect hit and escaping without anyone noticing you were there.

Fully memorizing the control scheme and having situational awareness are just the first steps to reaching this rank. Success not only depends what you do, but also what you don’t do, like getting spotted, and Hitman: Absolution also gives you real time score updates to let you know how you’re progressing or failing. In this Hitman game, scores are tied to ranks and the assassin targets yield the big points - so not only are we providing you with ways to get the Silent Assassin rank, we’re also giving you a partial walkthrough to reveal some of the many ways you can take out the targets.

NOTE: This guide assumes you’re playing Hitman: Absolution on the Normal difficulty setting. While this guide can be used for the harder difficulties, you will have to account for additional enemies.

Table of Contents