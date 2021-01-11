Hitman 3 locations include Berlin, Argentina, Romania, and more

Developer IO Interactive has revealed the complete list of locations that Hitman 3's six missions will take place in.

Over on the official Hitman 3 website earlier today on January 11, IO Interactive pulled back the curtain on all six locations in the forthcoming game. In chronological order, Agent 47 will firstly be visiting Dubai to kick things off for the debut mission in the new game, before heading over to Dartmoor in England for some murdering in an old mansion.

Hitman 3's Dartmoor location in England. (Image credit: IO Interactive)

Next, you'll be heading over to Berlin for the third mission in Hitman 3, a location that hasn't previously been revealed for the game. Fourth will be the city of Chongqing in China, with a massive population hemmed in underneath bright neon lights.

Agent 47's penultimate mission in Hitman 3 takes him to Mendoza in Argentina, in what looks to be a fairly stunning rural villa. Finally, Hitman 3 concludes with a mission in the Carpathian Mountains of Romania, in a level that IO Interactive is keeping incredibly close to the chest.

There are now just over two weeks to go until we can finally explore these six new locations for ourselves, when Hitman 3 launches on January 26 for both current and next-gen consoles alike. Hitman 3's Trophies have already gone live well ahead of the game's launch, and there's plenty of details to be uncovered within the achievements.

