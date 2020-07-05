Here's when you'll be able to play spooky new Welsh stealth horror, Maid of Sker

First-person survival horror, Maid of Sker, is out on July 28, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Welsh-flavoured horror yarn – which will launch digitally for Steam but will offer both physical and digital editions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – is inspired by the haunting Welsh folklore tale of Elisabeth Williams and takes place in the Sker Hotel in 1898. You play as Thomas Evans, a "musician who is thrust into a terrifying battle to save the woman he loves".

"Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore," teases the video description. "Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilise stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies."

Here, take a peek at the spooky going-ons for yourself:

"Expect a story of forbidden love within a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of Sker House," the developer adds.

