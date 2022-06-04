Here's how you too can own Leon Kennedy's Resident Evil 4 Remake bomber jacket

As you may well expect, horror fans have been pouring over the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake teaser, dissecting every frame to see what's new, what's improved, and what we can expect when the action game hits next-gen consoles and PC next year.

But as well as giving us an in-depth peek at the zombie-slaying action, the reveal teaser also included a curious disclaimer right at the end that stated that "Leon's brown sheepskin leather bomber jacket appears with permission from Schott NYC".

I love how Capcom has a disclaimer for Leon's jacket pic.twitter.com/uS9vWeaJ77June 2, 2022 See more

Curious, eh? As spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab), it turns out that that is indeed true; Leon's jacket is not only available to buy now, but the in-game version appears to be a stitch-perfect replica of its real-life inspiration.

While the Schott NYC store (sadly) makes no reference to the upcoming action shooter or Leon's iconic outerwear, the " classic B-3 sheepskin leather bomber jacket (opens in new tab)" looks similar to Leon's down to the smallest detail, complete with its distinctive cuffs and the big cross on the back panel.

It may not be the cheapest way to cosplay your favorite intrepid police officer, though; depending upon the size, Leon's jacket will set you back anywhere between $1500 and $1800.

A Resident Evil 4 remake has long been rumored, but it was finally officially announced at yesterday's Sony State of Play event, where it was also confirmed that the survival horror will launch on March 24, 2023 (opens in new tab).

A recent report suggests that some of the new material might draw from ideas that were cut from the original game (opens in new tab) but original director Shinji Mikami seems to be okay with any potential changes, as he joked in a recent interview (opens in new tab) that he hoped Capcom could "make the story better," since he wrote the original in just three weeks.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC - sadly, no last-gen versions have been announced. Capcom says that this remake will deliver "truly next-gen visuals, modernized gameplay, and a reimagined, deeper storyline while faithfully preserving the essence and maintaining the legacy of the original".

Sony and Capcom also confirm that support for PSVR2 is in development alongside Resident Evil Village (opens in new tab), which is also getting a terrifyingly good-looking PSVR2 release, too.