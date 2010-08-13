Harry Potter movie split revealed

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows may have split into two films for its final big screen outing(s), but the cliffhanger for the first film has been a closely guarded secret.



Until now. Entertainment Weekly have revealed the exact point at which J.K. Rowling’s novel splits in half for the movies - don’t read on if you’re of the spoilerphobic persuasion.



According to the magazine, Deathly Hallows: Part One “will end at about Chapter 24 of the book, with Voldemort gaining possession of the Elder Wand, one of the three Deathly Hallows that allow the bearer to conquer death”.



In terms of how much of the book fits into each movie half, that tells us that roughly two thirds of the door-step tome will be in the first film.



The remaining 12 chapters will then be used up in the second flick, which will no doubt pad them out with some hell-on-earth action as the series draws to its climactic close.



Brand new images (from the new issue of EW ) have also gone online here .



Do you think that’s a good place for the movies to break? Talk it out below…

