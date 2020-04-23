Guerrilla Games used the PS5 hashtag in a job listing tweet, then deleted it

A now deleted tweet from Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerilla Games suggests the Dutch studio is working on an upcoming PS5 game, which may or may not be the all but confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

As catalogued by Reddit, the official Guerilla Jobs Twitter account recently posted about a job listing for a Senior AI Programmer "who can make a difference in the design and implementation of the systems that make our NPCs come to life", using the #PS5 hashtag alongside the link to the vacancy.

PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

The Tweet no longer exists, but the remaining screenshots of the post do indeed suggest that Guerrilla is hard at work on a potentially exclusive title for Sony's next-gen console, which is slated to launch later this year, provided there's no PS5 delay brought about by current lockdown measures around the globe.

Previous clues have indeed provided further evidence that a sequel to Guerrilla's 2017 open world hit is in the works, with older job listings even suggest Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could include more online or multiplayer elements alongside its story-based campaign.

While it's anyone's guess as to how far along development of the project is, the latest rumours imply that PlayStation isn't far off from unveiling more details about the PS5, including the upcoming slate of PS5 launch games. Could Horizon Zero Dawn 2 be one of them? Not long till we find out now...

