The imaginative sandbox game Grow: Song of the Evertree has just received its world premiere at the Future Game Show powered by WD_BLACK.

This second game from the Australian developer Prideful Sloth, Grow: Song of the Evertree puts players in charge of restoring an ancient tree that in its glory days nestled and grew entire worlds in its branches. The Evertree has shriveled into little more than a sapling and a sinister weed-like growth known as the Withering has crept into the world and nearly squeeze the life and imagination out of everything. But as the last of the Evertree Alchemists, players will have the skills and tools to prune back the Withering and nurture the Evertree back to health.

As part of restoring the Evertree and the world surrounding it, players will build and protect a bustling town around it. Over the course of the game, players will be able to pick out everything from new buildings to new terrains and landscapes to cultivate the world surrounding the Evertree and the worlds growing in its branches.

The world-building of Grow: Song of the Evertree goes from small to big, with players able to cultivate relationships with interesting characters, fish, catch bugs, explore caves, build a thriving town, and even craft World Seeds to generate totally new worlds and pick out what their landscapes should be.

In the reveal trailer above, Prideful Sloth shows off the game's dark and engaging story, along with some gorgeous Pokemon-esque creatures you'll encounter. There are also several panoramic shots giving a taste of the building types and environments you can create using Alchemy and a little hard work.

Grow: Song of the Evertree is currently set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch later this year. Wishlist the game now on Steam.

For more exciting game reveals, stay tuned to our E3 2021 and Future Games Show hubs.