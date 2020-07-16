Ghost of Tushima map: take a look at the full map you can explore in the game

The Ghost of Tushima map is big, which shouldn't be a surprise as it is based on the real world Japanese island in Japan. While the game version isn't quite the size of its 274 square mile inspiration, it's still a large game world to wander around in. There are three distinct regions for example, that you can explore as the game progresses with Izuhara, Toyotama, and Kamiagata providing a range of climates and terrains.

Landscape, enemy types and density all vary as the story carries you through this world, with the variety and changes introduced tied into the three act structure of the main campaign. You're free to explore unlocked areas whenever you want outside of the main quest, but the island of Tsushima is very much a part of the story. So lets see what's in store when you set out.

Ghost of Tsushima full map

(Image credit: Sony)

As you can see the full Ghost of Tsushima map is a long boy. The three regions - Izuhara, Toyotama, and Kamiagata - are roughly spaced out over equal thirds moving from top to bottom, with the game starting on the coast at the southern most point. Much of the progress then moves you up through the map, unlocking the next areas in line with the main acts of the story. The first two regions, Izuhara and Toyotama, are the most densely packed, with the bulk of the game's missions and activities. While Kamiagata is a little sparser, providing more of a staging ground for the final climatic battles of the campaign.

With that in mind, lets take a look at the three areas separately and see what they offer in terms of things to do, placers to see and world building.

Ghost of Tsushima Izuhara map

(Image credit: Sony)

Izuhara is the first area you get to explore in Ghost of Tsushima. It's the largest, most densely populated section of the entire map, full of villages and settlements. It's also got the most hot springs and shrine you can discover to boost different character attributes. Because you'll be exploring here at the start of the story you'll mainly be encountering bandits as an enemy, with the Mongol hordes building in number once you leave. It's a temperate, forested area with lots of varied terrain and elevations to explore.

(Image credit: Sony)

Ghost of Tsushima Toyotama map

(Image credit: Sony)

Toyotama is probably the most varied part of the Ghost of Tsushima map. It's a flatter, more humid area with lots of low farmland and water. It's still a fairly busy part of the map, with only slightly less in the way of villages and bases than Izuhara. However, given that you unlock this area as part of the escalation of your war with the Mongol invaders, there are more enemies to deal with, as well as encampments and captured locations to liberate.

(Image credit: Sony)

Ghost of Tsushima Kamiagata map

(Image credit: Sony)

The third and final area you unlock, Kamiagata, is a sparse, icy place. There are still villages, shrines and bases to uncover, as well as enemy encampments but there a lot less than the last two areas. It's very much a staging ground for the games final climatic act. The combination of story focus and environment contributes to its somewhat emptier feel, although there are still locations to discover and encampments to attack. While ice and snow are its defining characteristic, the terrain is almost a mix of the previous two areas with mountains breaking up otherwise flat plains.