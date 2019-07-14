Save up to £90 On PSVR bundles at Amazon UK for Prime Day

If you already have a PS4, PSVR is the easiest and cheapest way to start experiencing the unique joy of virtual reality gaming - and with a set of new Amazon Prime Day game deals on two different bundles, you have your choice on how to jump into VR with big savings. Amazon has slashed the price of the PSVR Mega Pack to £209 and the PSVR Starter Pack to £180. Both of these will get you started properly with a PSVR headset, all the required accessories to play (including a PS4 camera), and even a game or five to start playing as soon as you have it all set up.

If you know you want to get a strong start into virtual reality, you should head straight for the Mega Pack. It bundles in our current pick for best best PlayStation VR game , Astro Bot Rescue Mission, as well as VR Worlds, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, and Wipeout Omega Collection. Or if you just prefer to dip your toes in to start, the Starter Pack comes with VR Worlds, which is a lovely preview of the weird and wonderful things PSVR can do all by itself. It is worth noting that these prices represent the Mega Pack's lowest ever price, and the Starter Pack's nearly-lowest ever price. Handsome deals and good bang for pound value.

If you do need a PS4 to hook your new headset up to, check out our roundup of the best PS4 bundle deals happening now, or if you prefer a Pro, take a look at our PS4 Pro deals guide for some hot discounts.