Get an Xbox One X 1TB bundle with Forza Motorsport 7 for a ridiculous £359 with this amazing voucher deal on eBay UK

Update: This bundle has now sold out, but we have found another good Xbox One X deal at Game.

For more great Xbox deals, check out our guides to the best Xbox One bundle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018, and every Xbox One game in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Original article continues below.

It might be Amazon Prime Day 2018, but that doesn’t mean that all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals are just on the one website. It seems that one or two others might want to get in on the heavily discounted action, and the latest example is this ridiculous voucher deal on a 1TB Xbox One X bundle.

Available right now on eBay, the Xbox One X Forza Motorsport 7 bundle already has a basic £29 discount, down to £449 from the previous £478. But you can do better than that. If you apply the voucher code PLAY20 when purchasing said bundle, it’ll immediately, by the magic of the internet, drop to a downright silly £359. You’ll probably feel a bit like a rad ‘90s hacker too, with the added bonus of not having done anything illegal at all.

Should you take eBay up on this nonsense of an offer? If you don’t currently have an Xbox One X, almost certainly. That’s the most powerful, highest capacity Xbox we’re likely to see for the rest of this generation, with a copy of one of the best Xbox One games for showing off its power, for £80 less than the standalone machine usually costs. It’s a heck of a deal for the most powerful console around, and fantastic way to breath serious life into the best 4K TVs for gaming. If you’re looking to kickstart your super high-def gaming career, this is a really good value way of doing it.