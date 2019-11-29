Get an Xbox One controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for less than £40

If you've been eyeing up Xbox Game Pass with it's ever-growing library of fantastic games, there's currently a mighty fine Black Friday deal on Amazon that will get you a shiny new Xbox One controller and a 3 months subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £37.48.

The Ultimate Xbox Game Pass gives you access to over 100 games and also gives you Xbox Live Gold so you can play online with your pals. Xbox's ludicrously good selection includes some of the latests releases such as Obsidians humour-filled space adventure The Outer Worlds and Night School's hellishly fun Afterparty, and the selection is growing all the time. If you're not sure where to start, you can also check our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.

Currently the only controller in stock is the classic black number since some of the snazzier designs already sold out, which just proves you need to hop on this deal while you can.

Xbox One controller and 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £37.48 from Amazon

Get access to the overflowing Xbox Game Pass library and tuck into them with a shiny new controller.

There really are some seriously fantastic games available on the pass, so you're saving big by picking it with sweet controller bundle. With titles like Life is Strange 2, Gears 5, Halo: The Masterchief collection, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and a vast selection of backwards compatible games, the list is fit to bursting with hours of entertainment and will save you having to shell out your pennies for each individual title.



If you've already got too many controllers, there's always someone out there in need of one, and with Christmas right around the corner, you could bag yourself the subscription and gift the controller. Honestly, the more controllers the merrier, and you can tuck into some great multiplayer games in the library and put it to good use. Definitely worth acting fast while stocks last on this one if you don't want to miss out.

