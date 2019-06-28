Get 33% off this Asus 4K gaming monitor right now at Amazon UK

Lowest ever price klaxxon! See the Amazon Prime Day game deals and a few bargains appearing here and there like this very offer right for our UK readers: Amazon UK currently have the Asus VP28UQG 4K gaming monitor down to £219.98. That's a big saving of more than £110. This is the panel's lowest ever price and I don't think we're likely to see it go cheaper anytime soon, so strike while the iron is hot!

This 28-inch monitor offers the tremendous 4K resolution that is fast becoming a gaming necessity. Elsewhere it has a 1ms response time which is ideal for pacy shooters or online multiplayer, especially when combined with FreeSync which, when teamed with a PC, will smooth out your games' picture beautifully. It is restricted in refresh rate to 60Hz, but this puts it on a par with most of the best gaming TVs (and for a much cheaper price).

This represents an exceptionally affordable point of entry into 4K gaming monitors. It might be a bit light on the very flashiest of bells and whistles that those in our best gaming monitors list have, but it more than makes up for it with sheer value.

It will definitely serve you well with one of the best gaming PCs, but it probably represents ever-so-slightly better value as a designated console gaming monitor. If you've got a multi-machine setup and space for a couple of monitors, this is definitely worth your attention. Equally, if you aspire to have a console-and-PC gaming setup, this monitor offers a great 4K option for one side of your desk. Remember to head over and inspect the best PS4 bundle deals and these cheap Xbox game deals to see if you can fully kit yourself out.

