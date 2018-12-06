Get 20% off gaming monitors at Amazon UK (or more on some), including a great ASUS 28-inch 4K display

Amazon UK is rolling out the Christmas spirit, particularly to those in need of a new gaming monitor. With a slated offer of 20% off selected gaming monitors, there are some great offers to be had just in time for the Christmas holidays. In fact, some are actually offering more than the stated 20% off. Our pick of the bunch on offer, the ASUS MG28UQ, is a 25% off (making it £299) - a discount of an entire quarter. It gorgeous 28-inch, 4K display is brilliantly supported by ASUS’s GamePlus and GameVisual technologies that only serve to enhance gaming experience on the monitor. It also offers an insanely quick 1ms rapid response time for ultra fast and seamless gaming.

Elsewhere in the offer you can pick up a great budget monitor in the form of the Dell SE2219H at £89.99 - a compact, modern model with a sleek design and a tilting screen - and also the fantastic ASUS MX34VQ that has a beautiful 34-inch curved screen with a 178 degree wide-view angle display and a Qi wireless charger built into its base. That one is £569.99, but it's a thing of beauty.

To further highlight the benefits of a high-quality gaming monitor, check out GamesRadar’s rundown of the best gaming monitors available right here. However, if you prefer to hook up a 4K HDR television to play games through then check out our list of the best gaming TVs.