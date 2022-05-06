10 games like Wordle, from Pokémon-guessing to dirty word(le)s

To say that the immensely popular word-guessing game Wordle has a billion copycats and spin-offs might sound like an exaggeration… But it’s probably true. And that’s not bad thing at all, as this means we get to play even more weird little browser games.

The question is: which of those spin-offs (or Wordle-likes) is just as awesome as the original? And are there any Wordle-predecessors worth getting back to? Here’s a list of the best games like Wordle, all with their own brilliant twist.

Numberle

(Image credit: )

If numbers are more your thing, swap the wordy Wordle for Numberle (or its twin called Nerdle). Start with a random equation (adding, subtracting, multiplying, or dividing), and see which numbers and signs are correct. Hint: there’s always an equals sign somewhere near the end.

We get it if your instincts tell you to run the other way when hearing the word ‘equations’, but take it from someone who’s not a brilliant mathematician: you’ll get the hang of it in no time. And (thankfully!) the game will always tell you if your equation doesn’t add up. In other words, the real challenge is playing Numberle without getting addicted.

Absurdle

(Image credit: )

Absurdle is basically the Dark Souls version of Wordle, so it’s a great alternative if you’ve become a little too good at guessing words. Here’s what Absurdle does differently: every time you enter a word, it considers all possible outcomes that correspond to your guesses so far, and then changes it to avoid letting you win.

For example, if you’ve guessed that the ending is ‘ound’ (see picture), and you’re left with a W and a P, you already know that the game will change the ‘correct word’ to the one you don’t pick. Thus delaying your victory as much as possible.

This variation of Wordle is much more difficult, but don’t worry: you get unlimited guesses. Otherwise, who would ever win?

Lewdle

(Image credit: )

Lewdle is a daily browser game like Wordle, but with dirty words only. It’s hard to say whether it’s easier or harder than the original, because it kind of depends on your lewdness-vocabulary. But sweet summer children need not worry: there is a ‘just the tip’ option to give you a letter for free. You can use this multiple times if necessary. Also, the game is kind enough to explain the meaning of the word to you, whether you guessed it or not. Don’t know how to get started? Well, why not try a word that ends with ‘job’?

Framed

(Image credit: )

You don’t happen to be a cinephile, do you? Because if so, you should drop whatever else you got planned for today, and try out Framed . It’s a browser game like Wordle, but you’ll have to guess movies instead of words.

The game starts out very difficult as you have to guess the movie by a single frame, but it slowly becomes easier. You get another frame for each time you guessed wrong, until you’re on the sixth (and final!) movie scene. Framed refreshes its movies daily, so plenty of opportunity to brush up on your cinematic knowledge.

Heardle

(Image credit: )

Here’s one for the music lovers: Heardle , the Wordle-but-with-songs daily browser game. As the name suggests, you need to listen to a short fragment from a song, and then guess its name. Like Wordle, you get six tries in total. The length of the song fragment is increased with each try.

If you don’t recognize the fragment, you can always try a random popular artist and pick a song from the auto-complete function (you never know, right?). Luckily, there’s also a skip button. Heardle picks its songs semi-randomly from popular playlists, meaning that the answer is unlikely to be a death metal song from the eighties. Just so you know.

Worldle

(Image credit: )

Want to upgrade your topographical skills? Or show off to your friends? Worldle (note the extra ‘L’) is a country-guessing browser game. No cities, no provinces, just countries and territories (Taiwan is recognized, in case you were wondering). All you get is the shape of the land and a total of six guesses. If today’s Worldle happens to be your home country, it’s an easy win. If it’s some tiny nation on the other side of the globe… Perhaps it’ll take a bit more effort.

One of Worldle’s best features is the proximity bar, which tells you the distance between your guess and the correct answer. So, if you don’t know how to get started, just name a country and start from there. Happy travels!

Dungleon

(Image credit: )

Dungeon crawler meets Wordle in this picture-based daily browser game. Instead of letters, you’ll be working with hero’s, monsters, and loot. Don’t worry, this browser game is more than just clicking on fancy pictures of trolls; every Dungleon solution has secret ‘rules’ you need to figure out. A few of them are known before the start of the game, such as ‘every dungeon has at least one hero and one monster’. Discovering the rest takes a bit more effort. Oh, and in case you get a special ability (lower left corner of the screen); don’t forget to use it!

Squirdle

(Image credit: )

We’ve just found a new place for you to showcase your extensive knowledge of Pokémon: Squirdle . You start this browser game by naming a random Pokémon, and the game will tell you if it’s the right generation, type, height, and weight. Keep narrowing that down until you find the correct Pokémon.

Squirdle has quite a lot of customization options. You can choose the language (English, Korean, Japanese, or French), limit the number of generations, and turn the Pokémon info on or off. Especially the latter can be a great help if you don’t remember Squirtle’s height. Then again, if you want a real challenge… Keep your Pokédex closed.

Babble Royale

(Image credit: )

If you really wish to put your word-guessing skills to the test, the scrabble-like battlefields of Babble Royale are the place to be. Choose a strategic location to land your first letter, move across the map by forming words, and take down the competition by connecting your words to theirs. Oh, and don’t forget to stay inside the shrinking hot zone!

You probably got this by now, but yes; Babble Royale is a battle royale game using words. It’s not a browser game, but you can download it for free on Steam . Time to match up against 15 other players and see who’s played Wordle the most!

Words With Friends

(Image credit: )

Does battle royale mode sound a bit too intense? There’s another Wordle-like game with much better social interaction, but a more relaxed pace: good old Words With Friends . Similar to crossword puzzles in looks, it’s a free-to-play online boardgame wherein players take turns forming words, thereby trying to score as many points as possible.

Thanks to the in-game chat system (which has reportedly led to lifelong friendships as well as several marriages), it’s a good opportunity to connect with old buddies as well as strangers. It’s also a great opportunity to put all that Wordle-practice to good use and verbally obliterate your opponents.

Want something less wordy? Check out the best browser games you can enjoy instead of checking your email