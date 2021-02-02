Best Shots review - Future State: Swamp Thing #2 is dense and atmospheric

Ram V and Mike Perkins debate the potential of humanity at the end of civilization in Future State: Swamp Thing #2.

Future State: Swamp Thing #2 credits Written by Ram V

Art by Mike Perkins and June Chung

Lettering by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 9 out of 10

At the S.T.A.R. Fortress, Swamp Thing and his creations lay siege to save what little is left of the green. As usual for Ram V, there's a sense of poetry to the narration here that aims a little higher than most. Although our time with them was limited, each member of Swamp Thing's family has a strong sense of character that demands more stories. There's a strong unit here, each one reflecting a part of Swampy and a necessary element of a thriving civilization.

(Image credit: DC)

Perkins' thick black inkwork brings weight to the creatures of the green, and he gives a real sense of horror to his warped amalgams of blood and root. Perkins is at his best with gnarled, screaming portraits – pure agony put to page. But his work can be beautiful too, seen in the studied biological illustrations of Swamp Thing's creations and the flourishing branches of the tree that shades the dregs of humanity.

June Chung's colors match the serious tone here. She uses a mostly muted palette of blues and dark greens, occasionally accented by explosive warmth.

Using its 22 pages for maximum effect, Swamp Thing #2 is a dense and atmospheric conclusion to one of Future State's better-realized settings. While Future State: Swamp Thing has been a story of creation and misery, there's real hope in its conclusion – even if humanity must go through multiple apocalypses to get there.

Read all of the best Swamp Thing stories of all time.