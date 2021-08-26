Indie publisher Freedom Games just showed off a whole host of upcoming releases during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD.

Founded just last year, the whistlestop tour of the company's upcoming games kicked off with Retreat to Enen, a beautiful and meditative first-person survival game set 1,600 years in the future. Genre staples like hunger and thirst meters, gathering and crafting remain, but developer Head West consulted with mental health professionals to create a game that also encourages relaxation and a reconnection with nature. Retreat to Enen is heading to Steam, where you can wishlist it right now.

If you're looking for something a little cuter, Freedom Games still has you covered. Clouzy! is an adorable farming game, where as well as tending crops, you'll be exploring its colorful world your flying pet. Cat Cafe Manager, set to arrive on Steam and Nintendo Switch in Q2 2022, does exactly what it says on the tin, putting you in charge of your very own feline-themed culinary establishment, hiring staff, expanding your cafe, and most importantly, adopting new cats. There's also Mail Time, delving deep into the cottagecore aesthetic as you're tasked with delivering a letter to the mysterious Greg with help from the inhabitants of Grumblewood Grove.

It's not all cute and cuddly, however. Also on the Freedom Games docket is Sky Fleet, coming soon to Steam (but with a demo available now), where you'll be tasked with building your own floating city while defending it from drone attacks with your fleet of blimps. Guardians of Hyelore and Monster Outbreak also up the stakes, opting for two very different styles inspired by classic RPGs, pitting you against large numbers of enemies. Guardians of Hyelore arrives very soon, hitting Steam on September 29, while Monster Outbreak arrives on Switch and PC via Steam in early 2022.

Fans of farming sims will want to check out One Lonely Outpost. While the likes of Stardew Valley might put you in charge of an overgrown farm, Aurorian Studios' offering gives you an entire planet to make your own, with a cast of characters to befriend and a host of minigames to master. It's heading into early access on Steam in early 2022, and is available to wishlist right now. Finally, there's Up North, a trippy pixel-art adventure which protagonist Sarah attempts to escape to for a summer job after her life takes a difficult turn. It's available to back on Kickstarter.