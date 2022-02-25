Fortnite brings back Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West's launch

Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale.

As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.

Look who's back! Aloy returns to the @FortniteGame Item Shop, alongside the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, the adorable Heart-rizon Emote and more!#BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/cgUPPtKNMvFebruary 25, 2022 See more

Aloy actually first joined Fortnite back in April 2021, nearly a year after Horizon Zero Dawn first came to PC in August 2020, and four years after Zero Dawn first launched as a PS4 exclusive. It's the same version of the Horizon protagonist that's now returned to Fortnite, just as she first launched last year in April.

Additionally, there's a special unlockable style for Aloy in Fortnite, but you'll need a PS5 for it. All you need to do is play one match with the Aloy outfit equipped on a PS5 console to unlock Ice Hunter Aloy, a variant of the Banuk Ice Hunter outfit for Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Forbidden West finally launched last week for PS5 consoles, which is why Aloy's now landed back in Fortnite for what we can only assume will be a limited time. To find out what we made of Guerrilla's sequel, head over to our full Horizon Forbidden West review for more.

Wait or go now in the Horizon Forbidden West embassy choice? | Horizon Forbidden West Aether, Poseidon, or Demeter | How to find Poseidon in Horizon Forbidden West | How to follow the orb and find HADES in Horizon Forbidden West | Investigate the battlefield in Horizon Forbidden West cradle of echoes | Where to find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West Yarra or Drakka choice