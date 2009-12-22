Five contenders for Green Lanterns squeeze

Take this one with a pinch of salt, dear readers .

Our friends over at Latino Review have been doing a bit of snooping around the production of Ryan Reynolds' superhero flick Green Lantern . And they think they’ve come up with the five female candidates for the Lantern’s high-flying girlfriend, Carol Ferris.

Described in the soon-shooting film script as a demure 27-year-old, the daughter of aerospace entrepreneur Carl Ferris works for Ferris Air, is smart enough to have bagged an MBA, and has been lusting after Hal Jordan (green pants himself) for as long as memory serves.

So who fits the bill? LR’s sources pulled five names out of the Hollywood hat: Eva Green, Keri Russell, Diane Kruger, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Garner.

Strictly A-list, then. No Rachel McAdams (long linked to the Batman franchise, but no dice so far), and the inclusion of Gossip Girl ’s Blake Lively surprises.

Though her profile as The CW’s crowning jewel is quickly on the rise, she’s hardly on par with heavyweights Green and Garner. Even Kruger ranks higher, having enjoyed success with this year’s Inglourious Basterds .

So which lucky lady will be smooching with Ryan Reynolds come January? If we were gamblers, we’d say Keri Russell (comic book angles, always plays the girlfriend, generally nice to work with). But we’re not so we’ll leave the guessing up to you...

Who do you want for Green Lantern 's lovebug? Comments, as ever, below...

