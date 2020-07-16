First Look at Dune House Atreides #1 art

Boom! Studios announced the full creative team and showed off the first preview artwork from October's Dune House Atreides #1, the debut issue of a 12-part comic book series adapted from the prose novel based on author Frank Herbert's notes about his own seminal science fiction series of novels.

Dune House Atreides #1 will be adapted and scripted by Herbert's son Brian Hebert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the source novel, and illustrated by Dev Pramanik (Paradiso) and colorist Alex Guimarães.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios / Herbert Properties LLC)

The comic book series is being published in partnership with Herbert Properties LLC and in full coordination with Abrams ComicArts, who in the fall are publishing the first of three graphic novel adaptations of Herbert’s original prose novel Dune.



Set in the years leading up the original Dune, Dune House Atreides "transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its ecological secrets in remote, desolate regions of the alien world," reads Boom!'s official description.



"Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by Shaddam Corrino, the son of Emperor Elrood; far away, an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their true fate – to change the very shape of history!"

Dune House Atreides #1 features a main cover art by artist Jae Lee, and a variant by Dan Mora.

"Dune is one of the most exciting and important sci-fi worlds ever created – so once we had Brian and Kevin onboard, we knew we needed some of the best artists in the business to deliver the kind of series that would deliver on the epic story they’re telling," says Boom! senior editor Dafna Pleban.

"Dev and Alex bring an exciting look to the world of Dune, with Vladimir Harkonnen and Duke Leto visualized for the very first time in comic book format. Add in superstar artists like Jae Lee and Dan Mora bringing jaw dropping covers and you’ve got a series unlike anything else in comics."

Check out the preview artwork and character designs in our gallery below:



