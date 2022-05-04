Final Fantasy 14 limited-edition guitar will set you back $3,500

Final Fantasy 14 has collaborated with Fender for a limited edition guitar, but it'll set you back by right around $3,500.

Just earlier this week, guitar manufacturer Fender unveiled the "Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster" model, the latest in their expansive range of Stratocaster guitars. You can take a look at the incredibly limited edition guitar from Fender just below, which in total costs $3,499, although it's unfortunately already out of stock at the time of writing.

If you are somehow lucky enough to get your hands on this guitar, it actually comes with a certificate and art card designed specifically for the collaboration between Final Fantast 14 and Fender. There's even a matching plectrum set, giving you five brand new picks styled in the likeness of Materia from Final Fantasy 14.

Oddly enough, this actually isn't the first time we've seen this particular guitar. Last year in May 2021, the official Final Fantasy 14 Twitter account debuted the art of Y'Shtola playing an electric guitar just below. The guitar the Scion is wielding in the tweet just below bears a striking resemblance to the one Fender has just now produced.

y'shtola playing electric guitarsend tweet pic.twitter.com/yq2vwq4LkoMay 20, 2021 See more

It's a beauty of a collaboration between two titans of their respective fields, but it'll be incredibly hard to get hold of one of these Stratocasters. The official Fender website seems to indicate that all the allocated stock has already been eaten up by customers, and there's zero indication that there'll be a restock at any point in the future.

We can only hope we see famed Final Fantasy 14 composer Masayoshi Soken wielding this incredible construction at the next eventual Final Fantasy 14 concert.

