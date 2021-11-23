We've partnered up with Square Enix to offer lucky GamesRadar+ readers and Golden Joystick Awards viewers 50 Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition Windows codes. The Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition gets you the base game and all DLC up to Shadowbringers on Windows PC, which makes it the perfect way to catch up ahead of Endwalker, which arrives on December 7.

If you've been out of the loop, Final Fantasy 14 is the series' huge MMO, where players can create their own Warrior of Light as they fight to become the hero of Eorzea.

The upcoming Endwalker expansion will take us to the Moon, and conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark Storyline that initially started over a decade ago. It will also add new cities like Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han, new jobs in Sage and Reaper, and other fresh content like new dungeons.

How to enter

In order to enter the sweepstake, all you need to do is answer the question below, and let us know where you live. This will let us know whether you need one of our 25 North America or one of the 25 European Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition codes that we have up for grabs.

As a reminder these are Final Fantasy 14 Complete Edition Windows codes, which means that they can only be redeemed on PC via the FF14 client, rather than Steam. We have 25 European (also usable in Australia and New Zealand) and another 25 North American (also valid in Canada and Mexico) keys to give away, so please make sure to tell us your location when you enter the sweepstakes.

How to redeem your code

Firstly, make sure you download the Final Fantasy 14 game client. Then, when your download and installation is complete, start Final Fantasy 14 and follow the below instructions.

Note, you must have a Square Enix account to play.

1. After agreeing to the Software License Agreement, highlight and choose the available Square Enix Account option that matches your status. 2. Follow the on-screen instructions to use either an existing Square Enix Account or to create a new Square Enix Account for free. 3. On the log in screen, enter your Square Enix Account username and password to log in. 4. Please enter your Registration Code when prompted during the log in process. 5. After logging in, the game will check for any content updates and will automatically download and install the necessary updates. This process may take several minutes to complete depending on your internet connection speed. 6. After the game is updated, select “Play” to begin playing FINAL FANTASY XIV. If you have any questions regarding the above information, please contact the Support Centre by clicking the following link: https://support.eu.square-enix.com/main.php?id=5383&la=2

If you have any questions regarding the above information, please contact the Support Centre by clicking here.

The prize draw opens at 5pm (ET)/10pm (GMT) on 23 November 2021 and closes at 6:59pm (ET)/11:59pm (GMT) on 30 November 2021. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all residents of the UK and US (excluding residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law) aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Plc and its group of companies (“Future”) and sponsor Square Enix (“Sponsor”). Entries limited to one per household regardless of the form of entry. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. There will be 25 winners in the US and 25 winners in the UK ( 50 winners in total) entitled to a game code for a copy of Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition for Windows, which retails at $59.99 each.

The winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received and shall be notified by Future by email within 28 days of the closing date. If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Sponsor will deliver the prize via email. Future and Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited. Any person winning $600 or more worth of prizes from a Sponsor in a calendar year will receive an IRS form 1099 after the end of the calendar year in which the prizes were awarded and a copy of such form will be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The value of the prize may be taxable as income and each prize winner is solely responsible for any taxes, including, but not limited to all applicable federal, state, and local taxes that become due with respect to the value of the prize. To the fullest extent permissible by law, any third parties whose content is identified or used in the prize draw (for example, a third-party whose content is a prize), any of their affiliate companies, and all of their employees, officers, agents, or contractors, exclude all liability to you and anyone else for any direct or indirect loss, damage, or harm of any kind arising from the prize draw or your participation in it.

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/ .