Easter egg dedicated to Destiny 2's most broken gun adds another bug to Telesto's hall of shame

The Exotic fusion rifle has now broken the game for the 37th time

Destiny 2 has found itself courting irony as a Telesto-inspired Easter egg has led to another bug relating to the community-favourite weapon.

Following Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted launch, players swiftly noticed (opens in new tab) that The Tower’s gunsmith Banshee-44 can now be seen holding the Telesto when you chat to them and open their menu. The Exotic weapon has now been bugged 37 times (opens in new tab) since Destiny 2 launched back in 2017 – heck, Telesto even led to a few glitches in Destiny 1, too – so it’s an amusing nod to a much-beloved community meme. Unfortunately, though, you may not actually get to see the Easter egg as your game might crash if you chat to the weapon mechanic. Coincidence? We’ll let you be the judge.

Thankfully, Bungie is already on the case. The developer confirms (opens in new tab) on Twitter that the team is looking into reports that your game might crash if you try and acquire Banshee’s items or gear. 

Destiny 2’s lead community manager is certainly taking the news in high spirits, at least.

The fusion rifle has become something of a running gag in the community. To name one goof, fans have set up a website (opens in new tab) to track how long it’s been since we’ve seen Teleso wreak havoc on the game. Naturally, the timer has now been reset, though we did nearly go a full season (opens in new tab) without the Exotic weapon acting up. 

At the time of writing, Bungie hasn’t confirmed when the bug will be fixed. We’d advise keeping away from Banshee in the meantime, though. On the bright side, you’ve got plenty to keep you busy in the meantime. Season of the Haunted has introduced new story content onboard Calus’ Leviathan, Solar 3.0, and lots of loot to chase.

Telesto might be a pain in the butt, but we still think it's one of the best Destiny 2 Exotics.

