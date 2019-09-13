EA Access games - what titles are available in the Vault to play on EA's subscription service

The five year exclusivity period for EA's subscription service on Xbox One finally ended in July, meaning PS4 owners can also get their hands on the EA Access games available through the Vault. September saw Anthem added to this sizeable back catalogue of shooters, puzzlers, and sports sims, which now features over 70 EA Access games on Xbox One. However, when taking into account system restrictions and exclusivity considerations, there is a reduced pool of around 40 EA Access games on PS4.

Of course, the EA Access games in the Vault aren't the only consideration when it comes to this service, as EA Access subscribers also get to play First Trials and try out new releases before anyone else - FIFA 20 and Need For Speed Heat both have exclusive early access trials in the near future. A 12 month subscription to EA Access currently costs $29.99 / £19.99 on either format, so have a read through the details below and make your own decision about whether you think getting a subscription is a worthy investment.

EA Access Games on Xbox One

(Image credit: EA)

Thanks to the backwards compatibility built into Xbox One, there are a number of EA Access games available that originally launched on Xbox 360, including Skate 3 and the Mass Effect trilogy. There's even an original Xbox game featured, in Criterion Games' first-person shooter Black. Although EA is allowed to remove games by providing 30 days' notice, they have committed to not taking away any existing titles except in unavoidable circumstance - so far, only FIFA 14 and NHL 15 have been de-listed from the Vault. The complete list of EA Access Games on Xbox One is as follows:

Alice: Madness Returns

Anthem

Army of Two

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Bejeweled 2 Deluxe

Bejeweled 3

Black

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dante's Inferno

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

Fight Night Champion

Heavy Weapon

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 25

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

NHL 16

NHL 17

NHL 18

NHL 19

Peggle

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

The Sims 4

Skate 3

SSX

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

UFC

UFC 2

UFC 3

Unravel

Unravel Two

Zuma Deluxe

Zuma's Revenge!

EA Access Games on PS4

(Image credit: EA)

EA Access launched for PS4 on July 24, so we now have a complete listing of EA Access Games on PS4. Naturally there are differences between the games available on Xbox One, as some of them are Xbox exclusives and others are from the previous console generation which PS4 does not automatically support emulation for. Currently there are no substitute exclusive EA Access Games on PS4 to fill this gap, but perhaps this will change in the future.

Anthem

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield Hardline

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Fe

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 25

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

NHL 16

NHL 17

NHL 18

NHL 19

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

The Sims 4

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Titanfall 2

UFC

UFC 2

UFC 3

Unravel

Unravel Two

Are you planning to revisit the Mass Effect trilogy via EA Access on Xbox One? If so, then here's a history of the world according to Mass Effect: