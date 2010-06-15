E3 2010: Medal of Honor multiplayer unveiled, beta coming June 21 [UPDATE: Trailer!]

From high above the stage at the Orpheum Theater in L.A., a row of monitors descended. Eighteen players entered, and EA showed off Medal of Honor's DICE-developed multiplayer for the first time. The game moved fast - here's what we saw:

DICE's experience with Bad Company 2 is very evident, but there's Modern Warfare influence in there, too.

Measures have been taken to discourage camping.

24 players are supported.

There's something akin to MW's"kill streak rewards" - we saw a Tomahawk Missile guided into the ground.

It doesn't look like the MoH campaign. Why? DICE is using their own engine, while EALA is using Unreal, andto ensure thateach team is able to focus on making a great game, they're not too concerned if the two modes aren't perfectly synchronized.

And what you really need to know is that the beta starts June 21st on 360, PS3, and PCwith two maps: Helmand Valley and Kabul City Ruins. And if you own Bad Company 2, and pre-order Medal of Honor, you can get into the beta early this Thursday via EA's newly announcedGun Club.

We'll get to play the beta maps on the show floor, presumably starting tomorrow, so we'll have proper hands-on impressions to you as soon as possible.

UPDATE: Here's the trailer!

