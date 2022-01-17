Dying Light 2 PS5 Trophies have appeared online

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Trophies have leaked online ahead of launch next month.

Earlier today ExoPhase, a site that tracks and displays new Trophies uploaded to the PSN database, listed an entry for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The site actually lists every PS Trophy for the upcoming sequel from Techland, with the final Trophy count totalling 58 (including one Platinum Trophy, obviously).

As you can probably imagine, there are spoilers revealed through the Trophies for Dying Light 2. Certain plot points are named within the description for certain Trophies, for example, so you'll definitely want to be very wary of perusing the Trophies if you're particularly looking forward to the narrative of Techland's sequel.

However, there's certain light gameplay elements also revealed through the Trophies. For example, there are Trophies linked to activating metro stations and windmills. While we can only assume the former might be utilized as some sort of fast travel system, it's not clear how windmills could factor into Dying Light 2.

There's just a few weeks to go now until Techland's long-delayed sequel is finally with us. Dying Light 2 was originally slated to launch back near the end of 2021, after dropping off the radar altogether near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now set for a launch early next month on February 4. For what we made of our time with Techland's sequel, you can check out our full Dying Light 2 hands-on preview for more.

