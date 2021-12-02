Dying Light 2 gameplay video shows off new parkour skills and zombie kills

A new episode of Dying 2 Know gives 15 minutes of Dying Light 2 gameplay packed with bloody kills and impressive parkouring skills.

The video gives us a look at a Dying Light 2 quest called 'A Place to Call Home' followed by some insights from senior producer Kornel Jaskula. The quest, which presumably takes place near the beginning of the game, starts with a glimmer of hope as lights around the city bring a world gripped by a decades-long pandemic slowly back to life. But let's not forget the game is called Dying Light, and so naturally the lights don't stay lit for long and you realize the situation is still incredibly dire.

It helps matters that you have a few new tools at your disposal in Dying Light 2. You can see Aiden Caldwell use his new grappling hook and paraglider to traverse rooftops and get the drop on infected. You can also use your grappling hook to pull zombies into a brutal attack, Scorpion-style. You can even toss enemies off rooftops if you don't feel like getting your hands dirty. More than anything, this video is proof that Aiden's a lot more creative than the original game's protagonist when it comes to dispatching his foes. Jaskula says Aiden also has "twice as many" parkour moves available, including swinging from monkey bars and ropes and vaulting over zombies.

Dying Light 2 is due to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 4, 2022.

