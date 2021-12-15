Dr Disrespect forms multiplayer game studio with former Halo Infinite and Call of Duty devs

Former Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect is making a videogame alongside former Call of Duty and Halo developers.

Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Herschel Beahm, announced that he was founding a new studio called Midnight Society alongside former Halo Infinite lead sandbox designer Quinn Delhoyo and former Infinity Ward community manager Robert Bowling. The trio is being supported in founding their studio by Sumit Gupta, a cryptocurrency investor.

A video on the studio's new Twitter account reveals little more than a name, with some futuristic-looking backdrops and some backing music. A separate tweet confirms that the studio is "building a new PvP multiplayer game from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5," which should come as little surprise given its founders attachment to multiplayer shooters, and links to a careers page hiring for a variety of roles at all levels of the company.

Before he became a streamer, Beahm worked as a community manager and level designer at Sledgehammer Games, helping develop multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He began streaming in 2015, cultivating an abrasive fanbase through his on-screen character. In 2019, he was banned from E3 and suspended from Twitch for two weeks after livestreaming from inside one of the convention's public restrooms.

In June 2020, Beahm was permanently banned from Twitch. No direct reason was given, but Twitch states that it has evidence that Beahm violated its community guidelines or terms of service. The streamer has refuted those claims, stating that he intends to sue the platform for damages, and has moved his broadcasts to YouTube.

