Doom Eternal teases campaign DLC with two epic screenshots

Doom Eternal campaign DLC was confirmed last year, and thanks to some new screenshots, now we've got an idea of what we're actually getting.

🚨sneak peak screenshots from our first upcoming campaign DLC🚨 pic.twitter.com/9cOovcZ1DtMay 8, 2020

The sneak peek of the upcoming DLC gives us two pictures: one looks like it's from Urdak, the home planet of the Makyr race, while the other looks to be some type of oil rig in the middle of the ocean. Here's hoping there's not too much platforming over water in that second setting, as I was absolutely garbage at it.

Doom Eternal's campaign ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, so it'll be interesting to see where the DLC takes us. Will we learn even more about the Makyr race and Doom Slayer's role in the larger universe? Probably. Will there be a complicated conversation about harvesting oil and its impact on the environment? Considering the events of Doom 2016 were caused by fracking, maybe.

If you haven't gotten a chance to play it, Doom Eternal is a fantastic addition to the series that will keep you occupied for around 20 hours - just how much time the campaign DLC will add is currently unknown, but we'll keep you updated with any news regarding it.

Either way, I'm curious to see where this DLC will take us story-wise. If you didn't lap up every bit of lore stored in the in-game documents, you might be a bit confused about the role of the Makrys, Argent D'Nur, and the Doom Slayer. And you wouldn't be alone. Who knew Doom lore would occupy such a large corner of real estate in my mind in the year 2020? These are strange times indeed.