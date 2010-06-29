Don't Be Afraid of the Dark set for 2011 release

Those still mourning the loss of Guillermo del Toro to the Hobbit films can rest assured - he will be back sooner than expected.



Don't Be Afraid of the Dark , a remake of the 1973 TV movie written and produced by Del Toro has received a revised release date of January 21, 2011.



Production began back in July 2009, with comic book arist Troy Nixey directing and with Guy Pearce and Katie Holmes in the lead. The finished film was shelved during Disney's streamlining of Miramax way back in October.



However, Disney's decision to stick with the film suggests that first-time director Nixey has prospered under Del Toro's guidance, and the extended post-production period now provides him with a perfect opportunity to show MGM exactly what they missed out on.



Another intriguing prospect is the return of Katie Holmes, seemingly non-existent since her turn in the smaller of the Batman films, but here playing Guy Pearce's girlfriend.



The film will focus on a young girl discovering creatures living in her house, but those hoping for another Pan's Labyrinth will be disappointed - these creatures are far from friendly...



Afraid of the dark? Or afraid of a terrible movie? Leave a comment...