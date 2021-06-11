Doki Doki Literature Club is coming to consoles

Doki Doki Literature Club is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 30.

Announced during IGN's Summer of Gaming event on Friday afternoon, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is an expanded version of the 2017 psychological horror visual novel. The remaster includes improved HD visuals, six new side stories, over 13 new music tracks and an in-game music player, and over 100 unlockable images. Big fans of the game can pre-order the Premium Physical Edition, which comes with a downloadable soundtrack, stickers, cute little characters, and more. Just keep in mind that the Premium Physical Edition is only available for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

If you haven't heard of Doki Doki Literature Club before, you might be surprised to hear it described as a "psychological horror game," what with the colorful anime visuals, bubbly characters, and chill music. But make no mistake, its appearance is highly deceptive. What starts as your average anime-style dating sim slowly morphs into something dark, twisted, and macabre. There's a reason the game starts with the following warning: "This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed."

I won't spoil anything here, but it's worth reiterating just how jarring, shocking even, Doki Doki Literature Club's transition into full-blown horror is. If you've ever seen the anime Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (When They Cry), imagine that level of emotional trauma followed by some really bizarre fourth-wall-breaking sort-of stuff. In short, it's a lot to handle, and it might just force you to confront your greatest fear.

If that sounds like your bag, you can pre-order Doki Doki Literature Club Plus right now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, or PC. You can get the standard digital edition for $14.99 or spring for the physical collector's edition for $29.99. Just don't say we didn't warn you.

