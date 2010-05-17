Doctor Who: Multi Media Sensation

With the announcement of a Doctor Who live stadium event, you have to wonder – is there a form of popular media onto which Doctor Who hasn’t been transferred?

So, there’s going to be a touring Doctor Who Arena stage show, packed with monsters, stunts and video footage of Matt Smith and Karen Gillan. Sounds like a cracking night’s entertainment. Hope there are some ice-skating Ood, showjumping Orgrons and Daleks doing a demolition derby. Steven Moffat’s certainly excited: “This is everything I ever wanted since I was eleven. A live show, with all the coolest Doctor Who monsters, a proper story and brand new screen material for Matt Smith’s Doctor! I’ll be writing scenes for it, and probably attending every single night!”

For a list of venues and dates, see the end of this article.

But it set us thinking, is there a form of entertainment medium that Doctor Who hasn’t invaded? After all it has been:

A TV show – obviously

Two movies – the Peter Cushing Ones in the ’60s

A number of radio series – including Slipback with Colin Baker, The Paradise Of Death with Jon Pertwee and Doctor Who And The Ghosts Of N-Space , again with Jon Pertwee… and you could count all those Big Finish plays that have been ported onto BBC7

Various novels – both novelisations and new adventures, billions of them

Comics – from TV21 to Doctor Who Monthly , and now even US-originated comics

Stage plays – The Curse Of The Daleks (1965), Doctor Who And The Daleks In The Seven Keys To Doomsday (1974)



A pantomime – Doctor Who: The Ultimate Adventure (it wasn’t) (1989)

Video games – including Dalek Attack (1992) and Doctor Who And The Mines Of Terror (1986), with console games currently in development

A text adventure – Doctor Who And The Warlord (1985)

A cartoon – The Infinite Quest (2007), Dreamland (2009)

An online animated serial – Scream Of The Shalka (2003)

A porn film – Dr Loo and the Filthy Phaleks (erm, not sure this is exactly what you’d call official…) (2005)

A pop sensation – “Doctor Whooo-oooo… HAH… Doctor Who! Doctor Whooo-oooo… HAH… the TARDIS!”

A live classical musical experience – Doctor Who At The Proms

A number of board games – Dodge The Dalek (1964), The Dalek Oracle (1965), Dalek Shooting Game (1965), Daleks: The Great Escape (1965), Doctor Who (1975), War Of The Daleks (1975), The Game Of Time And Space (1980), Battle For The Universe (1989) and others

A card game – Doctor Who Top Trumps

Role playing games – three to date

Miniature wargames – Doctor Who: Invasion Earth (1999), Doctor Who Micro-Universe (2007)

A pinball game – a pretty dreadful one, to be honest…

So what does that leave? How about:

A ballet – Cybermen in tights, a yeti in a tutu and the Dance Of The Androgum Fairy

Any more suggestions?

DOCTOR WHO LIVE TOUR DATES 2010

8th, 9th and 10th October – London, Wembley Arena

12th and 13th October – Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

14th, 15th, 16th and 17th October – Glasgow, Glasgow SECC

18th, 19th and 20th October – Birmingham, Birmingham NIA

22nd, 23rd and 24th October – Manchester, Manchester Evening News Arena

25th and 26th October – Nottingham, Nottingham Trent FM Arena

28th, 29th, 30th, 31st October – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

2nd, 3rd November – Liverpool, Liverpool Echo Arena

6th and 7th November Belfast, Belfast Odyssey Arena