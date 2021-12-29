Doctor Strange is dead - Marvel Comics channels the MCU to reveal his murderer

Marvel's The Death of Doctor Strange by writer Jed Mackay and artist Lee Garbett had two central mysteries to keep readers guessing in its five issues:

1.) Who murdered Doctor Strange?

The Death of Doctor Strange #4 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

and

2.) Who would be the Marvel Universe's new Sorcerer Supreme?

Before December 29's penultimate fourth issue was released, Marvel already spoiled #2 themselves.

Doctor Strange's long-time love interest and one-time spouse Clea would take over the mystical mantle and because they were once married, she could even carry on the "Strange" name in her upcoming new ongoing series.



The Death of Doctor Strange #4 just revealed #1.

Cue the spoiler warning...

Spoilers ahead for The Death of Doctor Strange #4

It was Kaecilius, in Marvel Comics a disciple of Baron Mordo, who up until the first pages of the new issue was the main suspect.

If you're not a hardcore Marvel Comics reader and you're thinking to yourself that name sounds familiar, it's because Kaecilius was (loosely) adapted (and as a result elevated) as the main villain in 2016's Doctor Strange film, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Created in 1965 in Strange Tales #130 by none other than Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, despite his pedigree Kaecilius has been something of a minor Doctor Strange villain, more nuisance than genuine threat.

In fact, his motivations for killing Strange and purposely framing his master-mentor Baron Mordo for the murder goes all the way back to 1982's Doctor Strange #56 storyline in which Kaecilius and some cohorts are routinely banished by Strange to the Purple Dimension, a pocket universe of "cruelty and suffering" also created by Lee and Ditko.

image from The Death of Doctor Strange #4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In The Death of Doctor Strange #4, the younger Doctor Strange figures out the murderer of his older, present-day self had a grudge against him and Mordo, and murdering him killed two birds with one stone, the second being robbing Mordo of killing Strange himself, Mordo's ultimate heart's desire.

And why does he have a grudge against his long-time master-mentor? Because Mordo didn't try to rescue him from the Purple Dimension. He merely discarded Kaecilius like "a broken tool of no consequence."

Whew, got all that?

page from The Death of Doctor Strange #4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kaecilius then vows to make his "faithless" master Mordo "squeal with all the agonies of the Purple Dimension" and then vows to kill the younger Strange with his own power.

....aaaaaaaaand scene.

To give you a sense of how minor a comic book character Kaecilius was despite his big-screen profile, after his 1982 banishment, he didn't return from the Purple Dimension until a 2020 storyline in Valkyrie: Jane Foster, a virtual eternity in comic book time.

But with Clea needing her our rogues' gallery of mystical villains now that she's graduating to series star for the first time in her history, it'll be interesting to see if given his MCU profile Kaecilius is elevated to a more significant threat.

We'll find out in January in the conclusion of The Death of Doctor Strange limited series and perhaps later in the March 2 debut of the new Strange series starring Clea.

Because of everything we just explained Kaecilius doesn't really factor much in the best Doctor Strange stories of all time.