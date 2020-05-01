Destiny 2 Xur May 1 location and Exotics: Where is Xur May 1 - May 5?

The Destiny 2 Xur May 1 location is down on Titan. You'll find Xur in the northwest section of the Rig. Look for a small room on the exterior wall marked by some yellow-trimmed platforms. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, May 5.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic Weapon - Monte Carlo: dealing damage with this auto rifle recharges your melee ability, and getting kills with it has a high chance of instantly refreshing your melee ability. Monte Carlo is the key to several powerful builds across all classes, and it's great for several bounty grinds, so it's a must-buy.

Hunter Exotic - Khepri's Sting: using your charged melee will deploy a smoke bomb, your smoke bombs deal increased damage, and you'll gain truesight while standing in your own smoke bombs. Khepri's Sting is a niche PvP Exotic at best, but Hunter has several better Exotics available to it, from Dragon's Shadow to the Stompies.

Titan Exotic - Severance Enclosure: special melee final blows trigger an explosion. Defeating more powerful targets will trigger a bigger, stronger explosion. Severance Enclosure is true to the Titan flavor - punch things until they explode - but it's outclassed by several melee-based Exotics like An Insurmountable Skullfort.

Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: increased resistance during Nova Bomb Super animation, and grants Super energy for getting kills with Nova Bomb. If you want to throw as many Nova Bombs as possible, this is your Exotic. If you want the strongest Voidwalker PvE build, this is not your Exotic.