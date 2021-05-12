Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer has arrived. And the good news is that if you’ve always wanted to play Destiny 2 as a neon synthwave dream, now’s your chance to turn up the ‘80s beats and pop on a pair of sunglasses to take down the Vex horde. Well, as long as that’s not going to get in the way of your aim as there’s going to be a lot to shoot inside this neon network. The Vex has used tech to plunge the Last City into eternal darkness meaning that Guardians have to team up with Fallen ally, Mithrax and take them down from the inside.

In the video above, hosted by Tefty of the Destiny Community Podcast , we break down everything you need to know about Season of the Splicer. Here you can find out more about Mithrax, as well as check out the first seasonal mission of the new campaign that takes you inside Vex technology and shows off that neon Tron-style aesthetic.

You can also check out Override, the new six-player matchmade multiplayer mode which is another wave-based style experience as you deposit data into the system to unlock a portal to slay Vex. This will get you access to Conflict chests full of, you guessed it, loot. And speaking of, Tefty also has the details of only the second stasis weapon to be added to the game in the shape of kinetic sidearm Cryosthesia 77K. Enemies aren’t going to know what’s hit them with that final charged shot ability.

Tefty also breaks down some of the essential mods offered up by the latest seasonal artefact, the gloriously neon Paradrome Cube, as well as the return of one particularly explosive Destiny 1 perk. Yeah, we’re absolutely teasing. Watch the video to find out more.