Destiny 2 players are trying to solve a surprise time puzzle

Destiny 2's Season of Dawn has been fairly underwhelming thus far, between an overly familiar horde mode and the brief Destiny 2 Devil's Ruin quest, but a surprise puzzle has gotten its hooks into players.

Today's weekly reset delivered a new mission given by Osiris, and like the Saint-14 missions released earlier in the season, it takes players into the annals of time. The thing is, we're not just shooting dudes this time around. The mission is tied to a fairly complex puzzle - one so tough that, as of this writing, players have yet to crack it.

Simply put, the puzzle consists of a series of chambers connected by time portals and covered in glyphs. Some of these glyphs line up with the Obelisks dotted around the solar system, and others can be seen on a massive hexagon found at the heart of the puzzle. How these glyphs connect, and what we need to do with them, is still anyone's guess. Some of Destiny's best sleuths reckon the solution lies in the grimoire related to the Sundial, Saint-14, and Osiris, but nobody's solved it just yet. If you want to watch the race live, I'd recommend Datto's Twitch stream .

Naturally, players are also curious as to what solving this puzzle will earn them. The Season of Dawn roadmap doesn't have anything new on the calendar for this week, so whatever it is, it's a total surprise. I'm getting some serious Niobe Labs from all this, so in the best-case scenario, we may be due for another Exotic weapon.