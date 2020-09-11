Destiny 2 double Nightfall rewards coming next week, and for the shortest Strike possible

Destiny 2 double Nightfall rewards will be handed out all next week, Bungie announced via an in-game banner today.

All Nightfall: The Ordeal Strikes will dish out double loot from Tuesday, September 15 through reset time on Tuesday, September 22. This includes enhancement materials and Exotics from all Strike tiers through Grandmaster. Not only that, the featured Strike next week will be the Lake of Shadows, handily the fastest Strike in the game.

With Destiny 2: Beyond Light still weeks away following a sizable delay, Bungie has introduced and extended events to help prop up the current season. This Nightfall event is the first of its kind, and it should give players plenty to chew on next week. It's no coincidence that the double loot modifier will roll out alongside the Lake of Shadows. This is Bungie very clearly saying, "Hey, go farm yourself silly to prepare for Beyond Light."

That being said, this isn't actually the first time we've seen Destiny 2 double Nightfall rewards. A few months ago, players discovered a glitch that granted double loot from Nightfall Strikes, and as you can imagine, everyone exploited it for all it was worth. Players enjoyed the bug so much that many asked Bungie to fashion it into an in-game event in the style of the double reputation gains which regularly pop up, and it seems Bungie's finally come around to the idea. Not a moment too soon, either; this will give everyone a great opportunity to stock up on valuable Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards ahead of the new expansion. Here's hoping we see this kind of event again in the future, at least once a season.