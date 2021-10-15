DC is ending Deathstroke Inc. ongoing comic early, but it could be for something bigger

Sorry, Deathstroke fans…. DC has decided to shorten the upcoming Deathstroke Inc. ongoing series to a limited series. But there could be a good reason.

News of a surprisingly soon end to Deathstroke Inc. comes less than three weeks after Deathstroke Inc. #1 was released and a few days after retailers' orders for October 26's Deathstroke Inc. #2 were due. Could the sales numbers have affected the decision to truncate the series to seven issues? The publisher declined to comment.

Deathstroke Inc. #2 cover (Image credit: Howard Porter (DC))

Another possible reason could be series writer Joshua Williamson's schedule - he just picked up the writing duties on DC's flagship title Batman, in addition to his work on the monthly Robin series and the upcoming Justice League Incarnate limited series (which he's co-writing). Between the demands of that (and especially that Batman title) and delays already hitting Justice League Incarnate, perhaps the writer's plate is full - or perhaps Deathstroke Inc. is ending to make room for the new Crisis event Williamson teased over the course of the recent Infinite Frontier event series.

Williamson told us back in August there was something bigger on the horizon for his DC books , afterall.

Deathstroke Inc. #5 cover (Image credit: Howard Porter (DC))

"That's why we started doing Deathstroke, and that's why it's Deathstroke Inc. because it became this idea of a team revolving around him and some of the mysteries we're building," Williamson told Newsarama. "It really worked out with a lot of the stuff we're doing in Robin and plans I have in other books. You'll see gradually how Robin and Deathstroke are eventually going to connect with the stuff we're doing in Infinite Frontier and some of the stuff with Justice League Incarnate down the line."

Deathstroke Inc. is anticipated to run through March, and that April/May window is a common time for DC to launch its tentpole event each year.