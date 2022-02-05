DC's Shadow War Zone #1 pays tribute to an iconic Marvel X-Men cover

DC's Shadow War event concludes in May with the final issues of the three-way crossover in the pages of the Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. ongoing series, along with a one-shot bookend concluding the storyline - Shadow War Omega #1.

Shadow War Zone #1 main cover by Jonboy Meyers (Image credit: DC)

And if that wasn't enough supervillain-assassin mayhem for you, there is an additional special - Shadow War Zone #1 - written by Olympic speed-writing gold medalist Joshua Williamson, who writes all the other issues in this event but with a little help on Shadow War Zone.

A few months back DC scored a hit when it paid homage to one of the most iconic Marvel covers of all time, Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man #1, for a variant cover to December's Batman #118 . Now for Shadow War Zone #1, the publisher is at it again, paying tribute to another iconic Marvel cover - 1981's Uncanny X-Men #141 - or as you know it best, part one of 'Days of Future Past' by Chris Claremont and John Byrne.

The variant cover is by Howard Porter, who is also drawing the Shadow War interior art for the Batman issues.

Check out both covers side-by-side:

Shadow War Zone #1 variant cover by Howard Porter and Uncanny X-Men #141 by John Bryne side-by-side (Image credit: DC)

Shadow War Zone #1 variant cover by Howard Porter (Image credit: DC)

Like the Batman-Spider-Man homage, the fun is in the details, particularly Marvel's signature 'heads' box in the upper left-hand corner during that era.

Expect to see more parallels when the full trade dress is added.

As for Shadow War Zone #1 itself, the 48-page special on sale May 17 also includes writers Ed Brisson, Stephanie Phillips, and Nadia Shammas along with Williamson with art by Trevor Hairsine, Ann Maulina, Mike Bowden, and others.

According to DC the special showcases the impact of Shadow War on the DCU.

"Talia al Ghul has put a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathrroke - and that includes Black Canary!" reads DC's description. "Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself."

Shadow War Zone #1 variant cover by Leirix (Image credit: DC)

Shadow War Zone #1 also includes the debut of a new villain Angel Breaker who has some sort of connection to new(ish) Batman rival-anti-hero Ghost-Maker.

The main cover seen above is by Jonboy Meyers and Shadow War Zone #1 has another variant cover by Leirix (to the right) which we're gonna guess features that new villain Angel Breaker.

As to the rest of the May Shadow War covers and issue information, stay tuned. You'll see them here on Newsarama soon and look for DC's full May solicitations later this month.

If Ra's al Ghul is really dead then the DCU just lost one of the best Batman best villains of all time.