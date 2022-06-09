DC reveals new Black Adam: The Justice Society Files specials details

The Justice Society is considered the first superhero team in American comic books, debuting back in the Golden Age of the '40s, and they'll finally make their big-screen movie debut in October's upcoming Black Adam film. To set the stage for the movie and the Justice Society's film debut, DC will release a series of previously announced one-shot comic books titled Black Adam: The Justice Society Files themed around the members of the team who will appear in Black Adam.

The published has released new details about each one-shot, along with its main and photo variant cover.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 photo variant cover (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

The first of the planned one-shots features Hawkman, one of the founding members of the Justice Society who has been part of the DC Universe in one incarnation or another since 1940, and whose legacy has been part of the Justice Society basically non-stop since its founding.

Black Adam: The Justice Society Files - Hawkman #1 is 48 pages long and is written by Cavan Scott with art from Scot Eaton and Norm Rapmund, as well as colors by Andrew Dalhouse. The one-shot also includes a backup story focused on Adrianna Tomaz, Black Adam's deceased wife in comic books, by writer Bryan Q. Miller and artist Marco Santucci.

Judging by the tone of DC's description of the one-shot, as well as Kaare Andrews' cover (seen below), the version of both Hawkman and Adrianna Tomaz appearing in the one-shot will be based on their film counterparts (played by Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi, respectively), with the stories told in the comic also apparently based in their movie history.

In the case of Hawkman, DC's description mentions that he's a "former leader" of the JSA, who will encounter a version of the classic Hawkman comic book enemy the Gentleman Ghost. And for Adrianna, the description of her chapter establishes her as an archaeologist who winds up inadvertently working for InterGang - the Metropolis-based super gang known for using weapons from Apokolips to fight Superman.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Doctor Fate #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Further Black Adam: The Justice Society Files one-shots will feature Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone, all of whom will appear in the Black Adam film. Each one-shot is written by Cavan Scott, with different artists featured in every issue. Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 features art by Maria Laura Sanapo and Arif Prianto, and it will debut August 2.

On September 6, Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher #1 hits shelves, with art by Travis Mercer and John Kalisz.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files concludes October 4 with Doctor Fate #1, featuring art by Jesus Merino and Ulises Arreola.

Check out the main and photo variant cover art for every issue below.

Black Adam: The Justice Society Files - Hawkman #1 is due out July 5.

Hawkman appears in the first Black Adam trailer from DC, illuminating Black Adam's comic book connections from the jump.