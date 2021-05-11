Castlevania: Lords of Shadow studio is making a new PC and console game with 505

The studio behind Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid: Samus Returns is working on a new title with 505 Games.

The latest financial results recap from 505 parent company Digital Bros. revealed the new project, as spotted by gaming business writer Mike Futter . Details are scarce on the new project so far, with the recap describing it as a deal for "development and the worldwide publishing of a brand-new videogame to be released on both PC and consoles." A brief post on MercurySteam's official site adds that "it will be amazing."

MercurySteam's latest release was Spacelords, a free-to-play online shooter which initially came out in 2017 under the name Raiders of the Broken Planet. MercurySteam has kept that game updated since then, but it's been a while since we've seen an all-new project from the Spanish developer. 505 Games has expanded as a publisher in recent years, releasing titles including Control, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Death Stranding's PC version under its banner.

We don't have any further details about what MercurySteam and 505's new project may be aside from its planned release platforms, but it's worth noting that the studio has specialized in third-person action games across its entire history (or sidescrolling action games, in the case of Samus Returns and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate).

We'll keep an eye out for any more news on this new game from MercurySteam and 505, and we'll let you know when we find out more.